From renewable applications to developing the sustainability talent pool, Vestas Wind Systems is providing staple developments to the energy sector, and is also the partner of a further leader in the green energy space—Ørsted.

These renowned global leaders in the renewable energy sector, have announced a significant partnership focused on commercial sustainability. In all their collaborative offshore wind projects, Ørsted will source wind turbine towers and blades made from recycled materials, specifically low-carbon steel, from Vestas.

The deployment of offshore wind power plays a vital role in enhancing energy security, promoting affordable energy access, and, most importantly, combating the climate crisis. Currently, wind energy generates power with a carbon footprint 99% lower than that of coal. However, on the scientific trajectory towards achieving net-zero emissions, it is crucial to limit the carbon emissions associated with the manufacturing of materials and components used in wind farms. This requirement is increasingly demanded by consumers of renewable energy and policymakers alike.

“There’s no playing defence when it comes to climate change. And no progress without partnerships,” says Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted.

“That’s why we at Ørsted are very proud to partner with Vestas to integrate and scale cutting-edge decarbonisation and circularity solutions to meet future customer demands for net-zero wind farms. Together with Vestas, we’re leading the industry towards net-zero, and I urge decision-makers across the globe to also take action and help drive demand for low-carbon and circular solutions within renewable energy.“

