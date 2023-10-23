JPMorgan Chase: ESG influence driven by finance institutions

Finance forms the fabric of society, one that will welcome diversity across all industries, shape businesses more sustainably, and encourage economic growth in an ethical, responsible way.

Recognising the role that business plays in creating a more sustainable future—likewise the influence of finance on said businesses—JPMorgan Chase is willingly and passionately pursuing its own endeavours to change the way that businesses approach environmental, social and governance (ESG). From development of a low-carbon economy to leveraging the power of industry to support Black, Hispanic, and Latino suppliers, JPMorgan Chase is on a mission to transform the approach of businesses to some of the world’s most pressing problems.

JPMorgan’s commitments to a low-carbon economy

In terms of clean and green solutions, JPMorgan influences in many ways. One of these is supported by its understanding of technology’s role in sustainable development, which comprises green energy and clean solutions. The global financial institution backs such projects through strategically invested capital, injecting funds into low-carbon technologies.

In April 2021, the organisation announced an important target, which will drive growth in this critical area: US$tn to be split across a number of green initiatives by the end of 2030—as part of its wider Sustainable Development Target of US$2.5tn.

This investment goes towards projects such as its series of syndicated project finance loans, with a total US$267m, intended to support the construction and operational management of the Appaloosa Solar 1 Project. One of many projects in its low-carbon developments, the solar facility will be based in Iron County, Utah, and will become the second-largest asset in the fund managed by Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corporation and rPlus Energies.

Representing diversity across industries

To address the need for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) consideration in the workplace, JPMorgan has a huge role to play, allowing its financial capabilities to become key drivers of diversity among businesses. The company told Sustainability Magazine in January 2022 of its efforts to increase diverse supplier spend by US$6bn, driving US$1.2bn towards Black, Hispanic, and Latino-owned supply chain businesses.

As a frontrunner in business finance, JPMorgan recognises the importance of its role as an influential party in corporate sustainability action, but there is also an element of collaboration that will encourage even greater economic returns for businesses.

JPMorgan works with like-minded organisations to ensure alignment on DE&I-related agendas.

Through its scholarship programmes, JPMorgan has demonstrated a profound impact on individuals, including a lady by the name of Ozelle Bower, who is one of many people to receive support in the pursuit of becoming a pilot. Through an overall donation of US$2.4m, the company has its own agenda to thank for the enrichment of a number of individuals and helping them chase their dreams.

