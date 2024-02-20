Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Chris Cattermole, UL Solution

Working in sustainability for over a decade, Chris Cattermole has been an integral leader in sustainability and ESG for the likes of Innovations for Poverty Action, Accenture, and KPMG.

Today, Cattermole is the ESG Advisory and Solutions Lead at UL Solutions - a 125-year-old company supporting organisations to improve their sustainability, safety and security through software, standards, testing, verification and certification.

In his role, Cattermole supports corporate and investor clients with advisory and software across evolving sustainability challenges including strategy and integration, enterprise reporting, scope 3 and product sustainability.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Expanding its content portfolio, Sustainability Magazine in conjunction with BizClik is proud to debut The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.

The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement.

To find out how to enter, click here.

Meet the judges…

Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1.

To find out more about our four judges, click here.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand