As the world’s temperature rises, so too does the demand for cooling.

While this is good news for the industry, it’s bad news for the planet.

More than tripling since 1990, the energy consumption for space cooling continues to rise – and now accounts for more than 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report from the Carbon Trust and UN Cool Coalition.

And these emissions are growing fast. Without intervention, UNEP estimates that cooling will account for more than 10% of global emissions by 2050.

“The private sector has a huge role to play in financing and driving innovation to advance sustainable cooling,” says Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Reducing cooling emissions will require widespread adoption of passive cooling measures, superefficient equipment and appliances, and ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants and insulation foam gases, the report finds.

But are cooling industry suppliers doing enough?

Which Cooling Suppliers are Leading Industry Decarbonisation?

According to the report, which tracks 55 cooling suppliers, the number of suppliers whose targets have been validated by the SBTi has nearly doubled over the last two years, from 16 to 31 companies.

The majority of these have set Scope 1 and 2 targets for 2030 emissions reductions that exceed the 2030 Net Zero target and almost all (28) companies have committed to 2030 Scope 3 targets.

Among the 55 suppliers, the report identifies nine as ‘transformers’, those with strong climate ambitions and decarbonisation activities – and these include Schneider Electric, Emerson, Electrolux, Fujitsu, Danfoss, Orbia, Trane Technologies, Arcelik and Johnson Controls.