Meta Powers Towards Net Zero with Carbon Removal Projects

Any organisation worth their sustainability salt knows that reaching net zero emissions in operations alone is not enough

Decarbonisation must extend beyond offices and factories to include Scope 3, from the emissions caused by suppliers to those created by employees.

For Meta, the world’s fifth-biggest tech company, this challenge is being met with ambitious targets and bold, meaningful action.

Having already achieved net zero emissions in its global operations in 2020, backed by 100% renewable energy, the social media giant now has its sustainability sights set on achieving net zero value chain emissions by 2030.

It’s quite the challenge, given that 99% of Meta’s carbon footprint came from Scope 3 in 2022 – and that this continues to rise.

“We know that reaching net zero emissions across our value chain will not be an easy task,” Rachel Peterson, Vice President of Data Centre Strategy at Meta said in the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

“Right now, our Scope 3 emissions are increasing and will continue to do so as we work to support the global demand for the services we provide.”