SDGs guide Siemens Energy's ambitious sustainability goals

Siemens Energy is a Germany-based energy company formed by the spin-off of the former gas and power division of Siemens Group in 2020 to "energise society".

Led by Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch, Siemens Energy aims "to become the most valued energy technology company in the world" and "be the sustainability leader in the industry".

The company operates on three pillars, "low or zero-emission power generation, transport of energy and storage”, and “reducing our greenhouse gas footprint and energy consumption in industrial processes".

Siemens Energy focuses on five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 17 set out by the United Nations. These are Gender Equality, Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and Climate Action.

The company helps power plants or all types lower emissions.

