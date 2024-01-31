Sustainability LIVE Net Zero Announces New Expert Speakers
While decarbonisation is the focus for Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, there are intrinsic links with environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy as the umbrella of responsible change.
With just a few weeks to go until we welcome a global audience to this year’s first hybrid sustainability conference, the list of expert speakers continues to grow.
Net Zero puts the ‘E’ in ESG
Nelson Muhumuza, SVP Sustainability, ESG & Reputation Risk at Citigroup
Muhumuza recently joined the company in August 2023, and previously spent 11 years at Deloitte. In his current position, Muhumuza monitors the regulations landscape through a global sustainability and ESG lens. Some of his main tasks include ESG-risk-based audits, business monitoring, and issue validation.
Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific
An ambassador for The Sustainable Procurement Pledge and part-time Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Shanahan is equipped with knowledge to share. He will likely delve into the topic of supply chain and procurement, tapping into his extensive expertise from many appointments in the segment. Prior to Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shanahan worked with BD, a medical equipment manufacturer, as its SVP Global Procurement.
Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability at SGS
Gómez is a long-standing member of the SGS team. He first joined the company in 2010 as a project manager where he was first tasked with emissions-related duties. In his current role the corporate sustainability team, overseeing SGS’ ESG strategy implementation and the programmes the company puts in place for a positive impact. He’s also responsible for sharing achievements with the company’s stakeholders, including C-suite members, to showcase sustainability as a necessity for business.
Patrick (Paddy) Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clyde & Co LLP
His earliest role at Clyde & Co was Business Manager before he ventured up the company’s leadership ladder from 2010. Now the CSO of the global law firm, Linighan plays a critical role in the success of its procurement with sustainability in mind. Through his role, he leverages his skills in client relations, supply chain management, procurement, project management, and financial analysis.
Meet Leading Experts and Net Zero Speakers
Tickets for the Sustainability LIVE Net Zero event are now available. As a point of reference, last year's conference in London was a bustling scene, with long lines at each stage during the two-day affair.
Don't miss your chance to register today. Join us at the QEII Centre in London from March 6th to 7th, 2024. Secure an in-person ticket by February 16th, 2024, to enjoy a £200 discount on your admission to the year's premier sustainability event.
Alternatively, you can express your interest in attending the event virtually through our online platform, ensuring you don't miss any part of the proceedings.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available as we invite like-minded organisations to show their support for the event and its wider audience of businesses looking to gain more knowledge on decarbonisation.
For full information on sponsorship, click here.
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine
