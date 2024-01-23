Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: The Mobility Forum
There is more to be said than simply switching fossil-fuel-powered cars for electric vehicles (EVs). If the conversation were that simple, there would be no need to discuss the topic of sustainable mobility in the upcoming panel at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero.
However, the three speakers lined up for this session hold a collective abundance of knowledge and expertise and we herald them as the panel for the Mobility Forum.
At this panel, you can expect to
- Acquire a thorough understanding of electronic mobility and its role in lowering greenhouse gases and enhancing air purity
- Benefit from the knowledge and experience of leading professionals and pioneers in the development of electric transportation systems
- Investigate recent developments in the fields of electric vehicle technology, charging infrastructure, and supportive legislation
- Examine the financial advantages of electronic mobility, such as reduced operational expenses and the potential for job creation
- Learn from the successful examples and proven strategies of cities and regions that have effectively incorporated electronic mobility into their transit systems
- Participate in dynamic discussions and question-and-answer sessions to address concerns and identify opportunities in electronic mobility
- Leave with valuable insights and practical strategies for adopting electronic mobility in your personal life or within your organisation
Meet the sustainable mobility speakers in this panel
Simon Swan, Global Solutions Director - New Mobility at Arcadis
Simon Swan, as the Global Solutions Director for New Mobility at Arcadis, plays a pivotal role in shaping innovative transportation strategies. His expertise in emerging mobility trends significantly influences the development of sustainable, efficient urban transit solutions. Swan's leadership is key to integrating cutting-edge technology in transportation infrastructure globally.
James Standing, Finance & Leasing Development Director & EV Lead at Auto Trader UK
James Standing, Finance & Leasing Development Director and EV Lead at Auto Trader UK, plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic development. His expertise in finance and leasing is crucial for fostering growth and innovation, especially in the evolving electric vehicle (EV) sector. Standing's leadership is key in adapting to changing automotive trends.
Stefan Kreiling, Vice President Innovation - Automotive Electronics, E-Mobility & Components at Henkel
Stefan Kreiling, as Vice President of Innovation in Automotive Electronics, E-Mobility & Components at Henkel, is instrumental in driving advancements in the automotive sector. His role focuses on pioneering innovative solutions in electronics and e-mobility, essential for the future of automotive technology. Kreiling's leadership at Henkel highlights a commitment to sustainable and advanced automotive developments.
