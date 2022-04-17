How to solve a problem like climate change with AI

Creating sustainable industry with AI

The World Economic Forum has emphasised the role energy-related data can play as part of an effective efficiency strategy, describing it as the “unsung hero of the fight against climate change.” Heavy industries are producing hundreds of millions of data points every day across critical assets. This data, if effectively analysed, holds the potential to deliver the energy saving heavy industry needs.

But historically, analysing motors’ savings potential was a manual task. Monitoring their energy consumption and health was impractical due to the sheer number of assets involved, as well as the fact that many are submerged, exposed to extreme temperatures or located in hazardous environments. Consequently, even though 70% of industrial energy waste came from motors, organisations had no idea the actual causes of inefficiencies.

This is now changing. Low-cost IoT sensors combined with AI have now made it possible to analyse data across these industrial assets, no matter their location. Using a technique called electrical signature analysis (ESA), data can be captured remotely via the motor control cabinet. Algorithms can then pinpoint the exact areas where energy is being wasted by monitoring machines’ electrical signals.

What’s more, it is now possible to quantify energy efficiency across each part of an asset’s drive train, from the power grid to the electric motor, through to the driven equipment. This provides a complete picture of the machine, when compared to only monitoring a single component.

This twin approach can identify the three major categories of energy waste in electric motor-driven systems – operational inefficiencies, process-machine mismatches, and developing damage – guiding companies to focus their energy saving initiatives where the impact is largest, with targeted interventions to optimise either the process, components or assets.

This is already delivering significant benefits across industry verticals. For example, two screw pumps in a pumping station were running in parallel at low loads. By optimising the process and simply switching to one pump operation could increase the overall efficiency by 10-25%.

Similarly, out of three identical pumps, one was vastly more inefficient. Analysis showed that this was caused by a broken impeller and replacing the asset completely would deliver between 15-30% return on investment due to the energy savings realised.

Reducing global electricity consumption by 10%

It is when network effects are applied, however, that the true potential becomes evident. Samotics’ analysis of 303 motors found that by using insight to identify and action where motors could be rightsized, operators could expect energy savings of up to 53%. Simply rightsizing the least efficient motor in the sample alone would save enough energy to power 29 homes per year.

This shows that although the path to a sustainable future may not be straightforward, realising energy efficiencies doesn’t have to be costly and complex. Given the significant and proven benefits, electrical signature analysis technology is already being implemented at scale in the water and wastewater, chemical and steel industries. As broader adoption is achieved, ESA-technology provides the insights needed to cut global electricity consumption by 10%. With the promise of significant savings, an AI-enabled energy efficiency strategy should be a key consideration for heavy industries.