Kuehne+Nagel Female Leader Tackles Logistics Sustainability
This one is a testament to the growth sustainability among the Gen Z population, but also female leadership in supply chain and logistics.
Women are making a statement as crucial facilitators of more sustainable business and are finding their feet in the world of supply chain as they become more excited at the prospect of more responsible commercial practices. This also follows on from the panel at Sustainability London last year, which touched upon women in sustainability and what we could understand from this is that female leaders are good at understanding the needs of people, providing a more inclusive angle on environmental, social and governance (ESG).
What do we mean by this? The session touched upon the emotional maturity of women in business, making them, in many cases but not all, highly empathetic to sensitive scenarios, i.e. social causes and environmental issues.
For more insight on the session, you’ll have to watch below, but this piece is to highlight an influential woman who has been recognised in the logistics industry.
Generation Z becomes generation sustainability and logistics
Rajvir Kaur is the National Air Logistics Sustainability Lead at Kuehne+Nagel, but also much more than her position states. Kaur’s position highlights the growth of sustainability in the supply chain sector and a shift in talent, leading to more roles appearing to tackle ESG. Kaur’s role focuses on Scope 1 and 2 emissions as the organisation recognises that shifting to net-zero emission energy sources would save more than 0.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) per year.
What may seem like a small step on paper is a necessary one for Kuehne+Nagel to take, but measuring this need also highlights an area of new talent to influence sustainability development of the business.
“My role is to lead the Kuehne+Nagel sustainability agenda for the UK Air Logistics business unit by looking after the environmental side of facilities. I work with the quality, safety, health, and environment (QSHE) teams to make sustainability improvements in our buildings and warehouses,” Kaur explains about her role.
She continues: “I mainly focus on the environmental side of the functional unit, focusing on data when it comes to our buildings and facilities, making sure it’s as accurate as possible so we can make informed decisions. I also look into increasing our use of sustainable packaging in the warehouse by concentrating on the concept of reducing, reusing, recycling, and repairing.”
As a female in the Gen Z era, Kaur is promoting awareness as an ambassador of Generation Logistics, a campaign raising awareness of opportunities for young people with logistics.
The Programme Director at Generation Logistics, Bethany Windsor tells us more about the initiative and its importance for both women and businesses, noting an ambassador, Tesco’s Fleet Innovation and Support Manager Evie Vincent.
“Sustainability is a key priority in the logistics sector, meaning that there are many job opportunities in our industry that tackle climate change head-on and make a real difference,” says Windsor.
“Through Generation Logistics, we aim to raise awareness of these different roles, and encourage the next generation of logistics professionals, as we continue to work hard to reach net zero. Rajvir and Evie are among the next generation of logistics employees who are putting their efforts and expertise into improving the sector for the better. It’s never been a more exciting time to join the industry and make a real change for the better to the world we live and work in.”
More participation from younger generations is inevitable, but it’s also reassuring to see more female representation in the industry, a topic that is covered extensively in our hybrid corporate event series, Sustainability LIVE.
Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will cover a whole host of topics relating to net zero and likely touch upon the growing input from women in the supply chain sector.
