Cisco’s Plan for Possible – the regenerative approach

Aptly titled the Plan for Possible, Cisco’s ambitious and comprehensive environmental strategy is a top-down global initiative comprising three stages.

The first stage is to accelerate clean energy adoption and net zero emissions ambitions, with a goal to be net zero across all scopes by 2040. Then comes stage two, a regenerative, circular model of doing business, before finally scaling efforts to foster an inclusive future and a healthier planet – made possible by investment in resilient ecosystems.

The plan includes how the company operates its business, how it engages with suppliers, and how it helps customers and communities reduce their environmental impacts.

And as a long-established leader in networking, Cisco is tapping its own technology to achieve this.

Since its founding in 1984, Cisco has helped power the world’s connectivity and accelerate the transition to the digital age. Its software and solutions protect the data of millions of users within public sector organisations and businesses of all sizes and it is long-committed to making its products and solutions responsibly.

“With Cisco technology, we are helping power the world with affordable clean energy through digitising smart grids and smart buildings, we are designing out waste by re-building products from used ones, and we are using the Internet of Things (IoT) to protect the world's biodiversity,” de Wysocki says.

Transition to clean energy

Among the first technology hardware and equipment company to have its net-zero goal validated under the SBTi standard, Cisco plans to reach net zero across its entire value chain by 2040, including suppliers and customers’ energy use.

And its priority is the transition to clean energy.

Having already made major gains in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas reduction goals in the last 15 years, achieving a 48% absolute reduction as of FY23 – just 1% of the company’s emissions now fall under Scopes 1 and 2, with the remaining 99% from upstream and downstream activities, like purchased goods and emissions from use of Cisco products.

Along with innovation in energy efficiency, Cisco is powering the world with affordable clean energy, digitising smart grids and smart buildings and working with customers, partners and suppliers to accelerate the energy transition – using its technology to rethink operating and business models in ways that are digital and low carbon.

“As we work towards our net zero goals, our technologies such as IoT, Silicon One and power over ethernet, are helping our customers on their own sustainability journeys by enabling significant reductions in power consumption,” Chuck Robbins, CEO, said in Cisco’s 2023 Annual Report.

Already, Cisco is enabling emissions cuts from customer product use with the Cisco 8201 router. When equipped with carbon-saving chips Silicon One, Cisco’s networking device for AI processing, not only is 96% less energy consumed but 35% more bandwidth if provided.

What’s more, Cisco’s pioneering Universal Power Over Ethernet (PoE) is optimising energy use for smart buildings. The company is also partnering to digitise Enel Group’s grid through smarter networks and helping its supply chain set GHG reduction targets.