Who is Brian Moran, Boeing’s new sustainability chief?

New Year, New Job.

There is something about January that inevitably sees a flurry of activity in the job market, with the promise of a new beginning bringing fresh faces to the C-Suite who may have been patiently waiting in line for an executive departure to herald their own arrival.

This is the story for millions of professionals around the world including Boeing veteran Brian Moran, who stepped into the chief sustainability officer role at the aerospace giant on 1 January 2024.

This appointment follows the sideways shift of former CSO Chris Raymond to President and CEO of Boeing Global Services (BG).

With 20 years of executive experience under his Boeing belt, Moran will lead the sustainability efforts of Boeing, which has more than 145,000 employees across 65 countries and annual revenues of US$75.76 billion.

Moran is no stranger to driving sustainability in aviation, having served as VP, Global Sustainability Policy & Partnerships at Boeing for the last three years – where he led a global team to inform on the international policy landscape and deepen partnerships to advance Boeing’s sustainability objectives, including the scaling of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Advancing sustainable aviation over two decades

In his two decades at Boeing, Moran has served in various leadership roles in the US and Europe, including as Chief of Staff to the CEO or Boeing’s US$30 billion defence business in Washington DC – and has been instrumental in helping Boeing take significant strides in sustainability.

A decade ago, Moran led Boeing’s business activities across 13 countries in Northern Europe where he initiated more than a dozen public-private partnerships in support of the aerospace company’s major strategy pillars including sustainability – and navigated complex regulatory environment to advance the use of SAF in aviation with key customers.

And in his Brussels-based role as VP of Government Affairs in Europe from 2014 to 2018, Moran launched the Boeing in Europe campaign to convey the company’s positive economy and social impact on the region and also represented the aerospace industry at COP21.

Re-locating to Boeing HQ in Chicago in 2019, Moran led corporate communications, developing business strategies, narratives and programmes on key themes including safety and sustainability and promoting the company’s ESG activities.

Based in Boeing’s Amsterdam office since February 2021, first as VP Global Sustainability Policy & Partnerships and now as CSO – Moran will report directly to President and CEO Dave Calhoun – and is tasked with advancing Boeing’s sustainability strategy – with a focus on aerospace sustainability priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting, industry-wide partnerships and company performance, a company statement read.

Described by CEO Calhoun as having a “wide-ranging expertise within nearly aspect of our operations and businesses, including a deep understanding of and commitment to our partners and stakeholders around the globe”, Moran is charged with elevating Boeing’s focus to enable the company and wider industry to achieve a more sustainable future.