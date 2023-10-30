Siemens steers sustainability as a GSF committee member
Since companies began looking into their own emissions, and later categorising them into Scopes, companies became more aware of the impact their digital environments can have. This is often related to the overall consumption within the development and operation of the software, which is a pressing concern for more companies operating in the digital landscape.
The increased demand for digital opened the floor to software-as-a-service (SaaS), which is fast becoming the desired solution for continuous, up-to-date operations across a number of industries. However, there is more to this. As emissions are taken into consideration, organisations like the Green Software Foundation (GSF) look to build a sustainable ecosystem of tools powered by clean energy. The only way to do this is by collaborating with industry leaders to leverage their positions and expertise in the technology field.
Siemens cements its position as a sustainable technology enabler
Joining the steering committee of the GSF, Siemens is showcasing its advocacy for sustainable development in the software space as an enabler of enterprise decarbonisation.
“In the pursuit of sustainability, isolation is costly. We share a common belief that collaboration and collective intelligence will drive systemic shifts toward sustainability in tech,” says Peter Körte, Chief Technology Officer and Chief strategy Officer at Siemens AG.
Our Siemens Xcelerator vision fully supports this journey towards sustainable, flexible and open SaaS solutions. In addition, as new technologies emerge, we firmly believe that green software will play a key role in the future.”
Through this commitment, the company joins a number of industry-leading businesses that are already positioned on the steering committee. Companies already contributing to the initiative include Intel, UBS, Microsoft, Avanade, Globant, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Accenture, and NTT DATA.
This group of primary and alternative representatives is gathered as a clear representation of industry support for the climate, and the economic benefits to come from climate-positive technology.
“We’re thrilled to expand GSF’s steering committee with Siemens and we’re hopeful that the contributions its engineers and researchers will make will advance green software patterns and tools compatible with intricate, multi-tiered computing systems for broader industry adoption of green software,” shared Asim Hussain, Director of Green Software & Ecosystems at Intel and Chairperson & Executive Director of the GSF.
Peter Körte: CTO and Chief Strategy Officer Siemens' sustainability technology
Körte has been with the company for a number of years, through various roles in corporate strategy, bus also working with Siemens Healthineers. From 2001 to 2007, he worked with BCG as a consultant and has since delivered his expertise to the wider technology sector through his commitment to Siemens. Now the CTO and Chief Strategy Officer, Körte joins the steering committee at the GSF and is passionate about technology and its ability to solve complex societal problems while achieving great results in sustainability and climate action.
Asim Hussain: Technology influencer and environmental sustainability advocate
Hussain is one of many executives at the GSF on a mission to drive change in the technology sector. He has worked on a number of different developments within the industry over the years, having worked with a number of organisations in the lead up to his Chair position of the GSF. His first notable career step is at the European Space Agency (ESA) where he worked as a software engineer in the years post graduation from the University of Leeds, UK.
Later steps in his career saw Hussain working with Morgan Stanley, his latest position was VP, MMQ Lead Developer. From there he also worked with JPMorgan Chase, ClimateAction.tech, and spent five years at Microsoft. He’s also the founder of CodeCraft, where he shares online courses and workshops on JavaScript, Angular and other general web development content.
Now sharing his time between the GSF and Intel, Hussain is helping redefine the strategy for developing greener software solutions and support the growth of the Green Open Source Ecosystem.
