Siemens steers sustainability as a GSF committee member

Asim Hussain: Technology influencer and environmental sustainability advocate

Hussain is one of many executives at the GSF on a mission to drive change in the technology sector. He has worked on a number of different developments within the industry over the years, having worked with a number of organisations in the lead up to his Chair position of the GSF. His first notable career step is at the European Space Agency (ESA) where he worked as a software engineer in the years post graduation from the University of Leeds, UK.

Later steps in his career saw Hussain working with Morgan Stanley, his latest position was VP, MMQ Lead Developer. From there he also worked with JPMorgan Chase, ClimateAction.tech, and spent five years at Microsoft. He’s also the founder of CodeCraft, where he shares online courses and workshops on JavaScript, Angular and other general web development content.

Now sharing his time between the GSF and Intel, Hussain is helping redefine the strategy for developing greener software solutions and support the growth of the Green Open Source Ecosystem.

