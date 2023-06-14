Top 10: Sustainable Companies in Europe

Europe is home to countless businesses that have made remarkable strides in their sustainability journeys, showcasing their commitment to ESG responsibilities.



Sustainability Magazine has collated the top 10 companies that are pioneering the way to a greener future. Each company listed has adopted innovative strategies, implemented sustainable practices and embraced the principles of the circular economy.



By prioritising sustainability, they have set an example for businesses worldwide, creating a better future for us all.



10 Moncler

Year Founded: 1952 (Italy)

CEO: Remo Ruffini

Industry: Luxury Goods & Jewellery

Moncler's Strategic Sustainability Plan highlights the company's dedication to sustainable development, recognising the growing significance of environmental and social responsibility within its business model. The plan outlines five key strategic priorities: Climate change and biodiversity, circular economy, responsible sourcing, valuing diversity, and supporting local communities. By prioritising these areas, Moncler demonstrates its commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of its operations.