How AkzoNobel Will Achieve 5% Annual Energy Consumption Cut

AkzoNobel has set out how it will use “the power of paints” to hit a host of ambitious climate change and sustainability targets.

In the sustainability section of its Annual Report 2023, the Dutch paint and coating manufacturer says it will have to “push boundaries” to hit its targets for carbon emissions, circular economy and energy use.

Inventive ways to achieve sustainability goals

The report, introduced by CEO Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, says: “By using the power of paints and coatings – to harness energy, reflect heat, protect surfaces for longer, purify indoor air and reduce drag in ships, for example – we can help our customers cut their energy consumption, increase efficiency, lower waste and improve safety, while also being more cost-effective.

“It’s about pushing boundaries and finding inventive ways to collectively make a positive contribution to our ever-changing world.”