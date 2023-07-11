How Boeing and Iata are decarbonising the aviation industry
The aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, according to the WWF, which is why many businesses are turning towards more sustainable solutions to lessen their environmental impact.
To assist with these transitions, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) has launched a new tool, helping airlines track and report on their progress towards achieving the sector’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.
The new technology will aggregate data from its member airlines and report annually on "industry-level progress", with the plan to launch the first publication in the fourth quarter of 2024.
“Transparency is a critical element of aviation’s decarbonisation. We will report our progress annually to ensure standardised, accurate and comprehensive reporting of aviation’s journey to net zero," said Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Chief Economist for Iata.
“The development of different technological pathways will have an influence on the long-term outlook of our industry, and our collaboration will notably explore this intersection.”
Boeing: Decarbonising the aviation industry
Boeing, an American corporation which specialises in creating aeroplanes, rotorcraft, rockets and satellites, has also recognised the importance of improving the aviation’s sustainable footprint.
The business has recently taken significant steps to reduce its impact, such as purchasing more sustainable aviation fuel for its commercial operations, increasing renewable-energy usage in its factories and making substantial investments in aerospace technologies aimed at reducing fuel consumption, emissions and noise.
Boeing has also recent released a report, titled: “Sustainable Aerospace Together”, which assess the companies sustainability progress and future goals. The report serves as a platform for Boeing to share its vision and the path it intends to take towards establishing a sustainable aerospace industry.
The report highlights a number of milestones, including the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Boeing ecoDemonstrator programme, which has evaluated 230 technologies to reduce fuel use. The 2022 programme tested 30 new technologies to help decarbonise aviation on Boeing's 777-200 test bed.
“Boeing continues to invest and make progress on our journey to achieve a more sustainable aerospace future," said Chris Raymond, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer. “As we enter a new era of sustainable aerospace, we are committed to documenting our progress and outlining our path forward with transparency so our industry can progress, together.”
Overall, the report highlights Boeing’s commitment to decaronising the sustainability industry and reaching aviation’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.