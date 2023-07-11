The aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, according to the WWF, which is why many businesses are turning towards more sustainable solutions to lessen their environmental impact.

To assist with these transitions, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) has launched a new tool, helping airlines track and report on their progress towards achieving the sector’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new technology will aggregate data from its member airlines and report annually on "industry-level progress", with the plan to launch the first publication in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Transparency is a critical element of aviation’s decarbonisation. We will report our progress annually to ensure standardised, accurate and comprehensive reporting of aviation’s journey to net zero," said Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Chief Economist for Iata.

“The development of different technological pathways will have an influence on the long-term outlook of our industry, and our collaboration will notably explore this intersection.”