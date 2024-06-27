What is Suntory Europe’s New CEO’s Sustainability Vision?
Suntory Beverage & Food Europe’s new CEO Pierre Decroix has promised to “make an impact” on his twin passions, sustainability and diversity.
Writing in the first SBFE Sustainability Report since he took over in February, Pierre said simply: “It is the right thing to do.”
He said: “It was with the sense of duties and responsibilities that I accepted the opportunity to become CEO of SBFE in early 2024.
“Not only because I am excited to lead a great company with iconic brands, but because I could make an impact.
“And also because it gives me the chance to pursue my twin passions: sustainability and diversity.”
Sustainable, diverse and profitable
Pierre went on to outline his vision to combine sustainability, diversity and profitability.
He said: “I believe these not only drive progress, but also commercial success.
“My overall vision for the future of our business is one of sustainable, profitable growth delivered by a diverse and richly capable team. This is just the right thing to do.”
Pierre added: “We made good progress in reducing our environmental impact, reaching a 19.4% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, alongside a 14% reduction in Scope 3, against our 2019 baseline.
“We have also demonstrated resilience and strength in overcoming adverse situations, such as the flood at our Toledo factory, an event which impacted production but also demonstrated our Suntory ‘better together’ spirit in action, as colleagues from across Spain came together to help clean up the site.”
2023 in numbers
On the bottled highlights page of its report, SBFE says it:
- Reduced Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 19.4% against a 2019 baseline
- Reduced Scope 3 emissions by 14%
- Has 50% of women on its Executive Committee
- Increased recycled plastic in its bottles to 44%
- Launched a regenerative agriculture pilot at a UK Ribena blackcurrant farm
- Reduced added sugar by 26% against a 2015 baseline
- Tripled the volume of drinks sold with sugar below 5g/100ml.
Growing for Good
SBFE’s sustainability strategy, Growing for Good, sets out the social and environmental impacts of the business and drives community action.
The report says: “This means creating drinks that bring joy to people’s lives while helping them to keep healthy and active, supporting and developing our employees and engaging with our communities through initiatives that change lives.
“At the same time, we are working to minimise the negative impacts of our business by reducing carbon emissions and water use, committing to sustainable packaging and ensuring our supply chain is ethical and transparent.”
The report says Growing for Good is aligned to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and is made up of four key pillars: Our Drinks; Our Resources; Our Society; Ourselves and Partners.
The framework was developed in 2018 following an assessment to identify the sustainability issues that are material to the running of our business.
About Suntory Beverage & Food Europe
Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) was established in 2014 and is a regional division of the Japan-based Suntory Group, one of the leading global drinks companies.
In its report, it says: “We’re proud to be part of a family-owned business with an inspiring 120-year heritage and we are guided by Shinjiro Torii’s founding spirit.
“SBFE is made up of 3,410 passionate people working on hugely iconic brands including Schweppes, Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, La Casera, Oasis, Pulco and MayTea with a commitment to producing great tasting, healthier drinks.”
SBFE operates in more than 60 countries, has 3,410 employees and operates production and research facilities in France, Spain and the UK.
The company sold 2.6 billion litres of drinks in 2023 and posted revenue of US$2.3bn.
It is organised into country-specific markets: SBF GB&I; SBF France; SBF Spain; SBF Portugal; SBF EECM-Benelux; SBF Poland; SBF Benelux and Schweppes International Ltd.
Since December 2023, due to organisational changes, its African business in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, which was previously in the Asia-Pacific business, has been reclassified to the SBFE business.
