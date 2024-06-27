What is Suntory Europe’s New CEO’s Sustainability Vision?

Suntory Beverage & Food Europe’s new CEO Pierre Decroix has promised to “make an impact” on his twin passions, sustainability and diversity.

Writing in the first SBFE Sustainability Report since he took over in February, Pierre said simply: “It is the right thing to do.”

He said: “It was with the sense of duties and responsibilities that I accepted the opportunity to become CEO of SBFE in early 2024.

“Not only because I am excited to lead a great company with iconic brands, but because I could make an impact.

“And also because it gives me the chance to pursue my twin passions: sustainability and diversity.”