How is ABB contributing to a net-zero motoring industry?

What does net-zero look like?

To state the challenge is quite simple — eliminate all emissions. ABB has recognised the motoring industry as one of the critical areas to action, with transportation accounting for approximately 24% of global carbon emissions — of which, 75% are from road transport.

As such, the organisation is continuously developing ways to electrify homes for electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The infrastructure for EVs is one of its biggest challenges and one that ABB gladly accepts.

Firstly, it’s important to note some of the variations in infrastructure as EV charging is required in all residential settings — at individual homes or apartments — as well as for commercial applications like public parking facilities, public transport, and charging stations for hauliers.

Electrification requires EV charging technology

ABB is on a mission to provide solutions for all applications. Coupling its electrical equipment with its technology capabilities, the multinational corporation aims to provide solutions for reliable public charging — which must rival the current fuel-powered vehicle infrastructure — and reduce barriers to EV access.

