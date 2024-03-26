ITV’s Climate Transition Plan sets Ambitious GHG Targets
ITV wants to be a sustainability and climate change influencer, using its output to galvanise viewers into action, according to its Climate Transition Plan.
The UK-based broadcaster has also set itself a host of targets, including to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46.2% by 2030.
Chris Kennedy, COO, CFO and Chair of ITV’s Climate Action Delivery Group, said: “ITV is taking steps to ensure our business has a place in a low-greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions economy while putting in place measures to increase ITV’s resilience to the physical impacts of climate change.
“Our targets mirror the UK Government’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, alongside ambitious near-term targets to nearly halve the emissions we control and reduce the emissions we influence by over a quarter by 2030.”
What are ITV's sustainability targets?
- 46.2% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030
- 28% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030
- 90% reduction in all emissions by 2050
- 100% of electricity to come from a renewable tariff by 2025
- 75% of waste reused or recycled by 2030 (90% by 2050).
The report says: “the transition to a low-carbon economy requires ITV to consider everything from how we run our buildings, how we produce our content and reach our viewers, to how we remain an attractive media platform for advertisers, as well as how our content and storytelling continues to reflect and shape culture in a changing world.
“The key transformation areas for ITV will involve adapting our productions, streaming and broadcasting activities to net-zero, while ensuring our productions are resilient in the face of more extreme climate-related weather events.”
ITV influencing audience action
The report says ITV can use its position in the media landscape to encourage action.
It says: “As a media company, our direct impact on global GHG emissions is low in comparison to other high-emitting sectors, but we can influence positive societal change through our content and encourage positive climate action amongst our audiences.
“Beyond these emissions reductions, we believe that our biggest opportunity to contribute to a society-wide transition comes from our external influence.
“ITV can play a critical role in supporting the transition across the creative industry, in the UK and in all the other markets in which we operate.”
It adds: “We aim to build on the strong collaboration initiatives already in place in this area. And of course, as a media company, our content reflects and shapes society.
“The way we bring the topic to life for our viewers can have a significant impact on people’s perceptions and the positive actions that they choose to take to accelerate the net-zero transition.”
