ITV’s Climate Transition Plan sets Ambitious GHG Targets

ITV wants to be a sustainability and climate change influencer, using its output to galvanise viewers into action, according to its Climate Transition Plan.

The UK-based broadcaster has also set itself a host of targets, including to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46.2% by 2030.

Chris Kennedy, COO, CFO and Chair of ITV’s Climate Action Delivery Group, said: “ITV is taking steps to ensure our business has a place in a low-greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions economy while putting in place measures to increase ITV’s resilience to the physical impacts of climate change.

“Our targets mirror the UK Government’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, alongside ambitious near-term targets to nearly halve the emissions we control and reduce the emissions we influence by over a quarter by 2030.”