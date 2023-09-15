Mars releases Net Zero Roadmap detailing sustainable goals

Food services company Mars has released its Net Zero Roadmap, outlining its sustainability goals and strategies.

The world’s leading chocolate manufacturer currently has an emissions footprint of a country the size of Finland, but has released its core net zero goal — to reduce its emissions by 50% in absolute terms by 2030 from a 2015 baseline, building on the 8% greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction to date.

This promise supports Mars’ promise of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and is supported by over US$1bn in climate-related investments from the company over the next three years.

“2050 can seem to be in the distant future, but the progress we make in the next seven years is critical,” says Poul Weihrauch, Mars’ CEO.

“My generation of CEOs has the ability and responsibility to deliver actual emission reductions and put business on a clear path to Net Zero by 2050. That’s why Mars is committed to delivering a 50% reduction in GHG by 2030.”

The company peaked emissions in 2018, and has reduced GHGs in absolute terms by 8% or 2.6 million metric tons against a 2015 baseline, while growing the business 60% during that time.

“We cannot wait for the economy to improve; we must push forward with investments that protect our business today and in the future,” Weihrauch continues.

“As I have said before, profit and purpose are not enemies. Investment in climate is not a trade-off between planet and productivity, or between environment and employment. Consumers and our Associates clearly want both – and so do we. Investing in emissions reductions is sound business policy, it is achievable, affordable, and it is absolutely necessary.

“Companies must be judged – Mars included – on the actual results we deliver against our climate plans, not just the scale of the commitment we make – just as we are judged by our boards and investors on the delivery of financial results, not the quality of our financial forecasts.”