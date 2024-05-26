Unilever CEO: Here’s How to Secure a Global Plastics Treaty

Promising signs

Hein said he was encouraged that the treaty text is being streamlined, while measures across the full life-cycle of plastic remain.

The Business Coalition’s priority areas are included – restrictions and phase-outs, product design and extended producer responsibility.

Hein said: “Agreeing global rules in these areas is not only achievable, it will also accelerate the voluntary work already being done by the industry.

“Furthermore, the mandate for intersessional work is very significant. This will allow for much-needed technical discussions, improving the chances of text alignment ahead of INC5.”

Reduction is a key area

Hein said plastics reduction is the “quickest way to cut plastic pollution.

“But how the treaty will seek to reduce virgin plastic production remains unclear. The same can be said for how it will help scale reuse and refill models.

“I was encouraged to see growing momentum behind calls for reduction policies, including the proposal from Peru and Rwanda for intersessional work in this area – something we support. With just a few months to go, this crucial element still does not have a clear path forward.

“We believe governments should prioritise discussions on upstream measures such as phasing out problematic and avoidable plastic products in a globally coordinated way, and harmonising design criteria for plastic packaging.”

He added: “While these will be the more difficult conversations to have, global rules in these areas will provide business with the certainty needed to scale existing solutions, spark innovation and mobilise investment.”

He ended the blog on an upbeat note, saying there are growing signs at INC4 that a treaty with global rules on upstream and downstream measures is within reach.

