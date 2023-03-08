Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day (IWD), but female empowerment and inclusivity are not to be left to just one month of the year—let alone one day.



IWD marks a significant change in the way organisations approach various aspects of their commercial operations from hiring and supporting their staff to really benefiting from a workplace complete with a diverse group of minds.



While many know IWD from recent years, the day itself was established in 1975—also dubbed ‘International Women’s Year’—marking the first time the United Nations (UN) recognised the event.

