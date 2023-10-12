Toshiba’s new Centre for regenerative technology research

Toshiba Corporation, a global leader in innovative technologies announced on the 21st of September 2023 the launch of its Regenerative Innovation Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany. As a strategic move by the company, Toshiba cements its commitment to carbon neutrality and circular economy (CN-CE) through this new endeavour.

The Centre will contribute as a European hub for groundbreaking technology development and real-world applications in CN-CE, supporting businesses through the power of digital transformation. Leveraging innovative technologies for CN-CE, the Centre will deliver much-needed research and development (R&D) capabilities, engage a network with key European business communities, and foster potential collaborations.

Toshiba’s multifaceted approach to sustainable business development

The Centre will cover R&D for a few areas of technological development, including:

Devices - Batteries, semiconductors and other components

Energy - Emphasising renewable sources, hydrogen technology, and smart energy management

Carbon-negative technologies - Strategies for carbon capture, storage and utilisation

Digital platforms - Bringing energy together with carbon emissions data and optimisation tools

Drawing from Toshiba’s legacy position in technology, across sites in Bristol and Cambridge in the UK, the Centre is in a great position to drive its promise of CN-CE potential—venturing into artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and quantum information.

"We are proud to announce the Regenerative Innovation Centre, which will spearhead technological advances and their early social application,” says Dr Yutaka Sata, Executive Officer, Corporate Senior VP and CTO of Toshiba Corporation.

“We expect the Centre to play a pivotal role in exploring novel value and roles for technology companies, and to encourage multifaceted thinking that delivers substantial benefits to a wide range of stakeholders. Knowledge and expertise realised through the Centre's activities will be a driving force for our research and development initiatives at Toshiba and will bolster our global business endeavours."

Also commenting on the launch of the Centre was Professor Antonello Monti of RWTH Aachen University. The University is one of the advisory partners to the Centre and provides expertise in cutting-edge energy technologies and will also be supported by the sustainability transformation prowess of the Wuppertal Institute.

“Energy is a global challenge, which can only be solved through cooperation at an international level and also between academia and industry,” says Monti.

“Toshiba’s new Regenerative Innovation Centre offers a great opportunity to spark new types of cooperation with a key industry partner. I am excited about the opportunity for RWTH Aachen to work closely with Toshiba, a leader in our sector and a company that has a clear commitment to research and innovation. We are looking forward to building partnerships in Germany and Europe and to together shaping the energy transition."

The power of regenerative technologies

‘Regenerative’ refers to an approach that actively enhances global ecosystems and societal structures, pushing beyond the limitations of the word ‘sustainability’ to encompass all environmental and social factors.

The Regenerative Innovation Centre is committed to the vision of marrying modern technologies with age-old principles to establish a rapid, digitally-driven approach to decarbonisation and building longevity.

Toshiba, in this sense, remains true to its company ethos as it continues to lead the charge in sustainability innovation. The inauguration of this new centre brings promise of further adaptation to both environmental and societal requirements.

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.