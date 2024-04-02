Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Capgemini Invent VP Keynote

Following Adam Karnama’s keynote discussing the essential role of energy traceability on Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Courtney Holm, Vice President of Sustainable Futures, Capgemini Invent explores Mitigation and Adaptation: The Secret to Future-Proofed Strategies.

The urgency of climate adaption

Beginning with the introduction of climate adaptation and its importance, Courtney defines the approach as changing human systems to prepare for evolving climate risks.

"Thank you so much for joining me today. I am really delighted to be speaking to you about climate adaptation and why it's so important that we talk about climate adaptation alongside our mitigation strategies,” says Courtney.

Advocating for cross-sector collaboration and systemic mechanisms to address climate risks, she emphasises the social side of climate risks and the importance of having a lasting impact.

"Understanding and preparing for the effects of climate change to society is critical and I believe we all know that the clock is ticking and we have an obligation to act now," she says.