Sustainability LIVE Singapore: 1 Month to Go!

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.

When: 19 March 2024

Location: Singapore (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore

With just one month to go until Sustainability LIVE Singapore, those who attend the virtual event will have the opportunity to join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world on 19, March.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

Net zero

Sustainability strategies

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for Singapore, the event will connect like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Singapore will hear from the likes of EY, Tech Mahindra, CIMB Bank, IFS, Schneider Electric, UL Solutions and many more.

Sustainability LIVE provides the perfect opportunity to put your brand in front of engaged executives, take part in virtual networking opportunities, and be an influential voice in the industry.

