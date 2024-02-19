Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Singapore: 1 Month to Go!

By Georgia Wilson
February 19, 2024
Just one month to go until Sustainability LIVE Singapore, the ultimate virtual platform connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences. 

When: 19 March 2024

Location: Singapore (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore

With just one month to go until Sustainability LIVE Singapore, those who attend the virtual event will have the opportunity to join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world on 19, March.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

  • Net zero
  • Sustainability strategies

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for Singapore, the event will connect like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Singapore will hear from the likes of EY, Tech Mahindra, CIMB Bank, IFS, Schneider Electric, UL Solutions and many more.

Sustainability LIVE provides the perfect opportunity to put your brand in front of engaged executives, take part in virtual networking opportunities, and be an influential voice in the industry.

To get your tickets, click here.

It was an excellent opportunity to participate in Sustainability Live: New York alongside other impactful voices in the space. I’m looking forward to more events with the entire BizClik team, sharing how my journey in electric motorsport is connected to sustainability, tech and finance. Ellis Spiezia, Electric Racing Driver, Ellysium Racing

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Expanding its content portfolio, Sustainability Magazine in conjunction with BizClik is proud to debut The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards. 

The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement. 

To find out how to enter, click here.

Meet the judges…

Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1. 

To find out more about our four judges, click here.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

