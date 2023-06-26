Capgemini launches platform to map global greenhouse gases

Capgemini and GMV have launched the “World Emission” platform demonstrator, which has been funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

The platform, which focuses on mapping global greenhouse gas (GHG) and atmospheric pollutant emissions, leverages data from Copernicus satellites, NASA and JAXA to share information from ground-based measurements and traditional bottom-up inventories.

“Satellite observation data is one of the means to understand climate change, and when used intelligently, it becomes a significant factor in improving solutions to mitigate its impact,” said Dr. Carine Saüt, Sustainability Lead for industries at Capgemini in France. “It is the alliance of the scientific community, institutional stakeholders and industry that has enabled the creation of World Emission, a unique inventory service.

“Capgemini is proud to bring its deep technological expertise in data and cloud to the World Emission consortium to create cutting-edge tools we need to help advance the fight against climate change.”