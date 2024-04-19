Draft Impact Disclosure Guidance: What Companies Should Know

Global businesses are being asked for their feedback about the draft Impact Disclosure Guidance, which has been published by a taskforce of leaders, including from JPMorgan Chase.

The taskforce was established in April of 2023 and is now a 60+ strong network of financial institutions, capital markets participants and industry stakeholders.

It was formed to help corporate entities and sovereigns measure and disclose their efforts to reduce major gaps to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The taskforce said: “Enhanced disclosure on development impact could be transformative in catalysing the needed flow of funds for investment in emerging markets to support their aim in achieving their SDG targets.”

The draft voluntary guidance is out for consultation until September 1 2024.

What is it designed to achieve?

It aims to ‘assist corporate and sovereign entities, particularly those in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDE), to use the principles of impact measurement and monitoring to attract sustainable pools of capital’.

The guidance also suggests establishing ways to share and analyse disclosed impact information to promote transparency and accountability.

A key part of the draft guidance is the creation of a Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure (SDID), which could provide sustainable financiers with more information to assist financing decisions.