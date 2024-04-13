Why JPMorgan Chase has set up Special ‘Green Economy’ Group

Global finance giant JPMorgan Chase has set up a new ‘green group’ to coordinate and inform its work around the green economy and related infrastructure investment.

According to its 2023 Annual Report, the group will feed into all established industry groups – from auto to real estate, energy, agriculture and others – and includes hundreds of employees devoted to these efforts.

The company also pledged to provide “best-in-class environmental, social and risk standards” – and called for “proper government action” to address climate change.

What is the background?

The move follows JPMorgan Chase’s recent decision to withdraw from Climate Action 100+ and the Equator Principles, which provoked some criticism.

In his foreword to the Annual Report, CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon explains the thinking behind the withdrawal.

He writes: “‘Why?’ we are asked. While we don’t necessarily disagree with some of the principles many organisations have, we make our own business decisions.

“We think we have some of the best-in-class environmental, social and risk standards because we have invested in our own in-house experts and matured our own risk management processes over the years.”