Palo Alto Networks safeguards cybersecurity with ESG focus

American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks is on a mission to create a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. To do so, that company has implemented a bold corporate responsibility strategy into its culture and operations, while simultaneously ensuring that Palo Alto Networks is an exceptional company to work for.

Part of this mission is understanding that to fully achieve a safe world, the planet, too, must be respected. That’s why, Palo Alto Networks has identified three key priorities: Passion, people and planet

“ESG is embedded across Palo Alto Networks. By respecting our planet, investing in our people, uplifting our communities and advancing our industry, we believe we can make the world safer and more secure,” says Nikesh Arora, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Palo Alto Networks.

What are Palo Alto Networks’ key sustainability priorities?

Passion: Palo Alto Networks understands that its first duty of care is to ensure its global workforce knows what it means to be part of the leading cybersecurity company in the world. Employees are therefore required to abide by the company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and their actions represent that standard.

Moreover, the business upholds a pay-for-performance approach, to ensure fairness and parity in compensation. To monitor this, annual assessments are conducted by external consultants to fully enforce equal pay for all staff – no matter their age, gender, race, etc.

What’s more Palo Alto Networks is part of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) – the largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate responsibility in supply chains. The RBA enables members, suppliers and stakeholders to improve working and environmental conditions, while also boosting business performance through leading standards and practices.

People: The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in cybersecurity threats, which many people are unaware of and therefore vulnerable to. To address this, Palo Alto Networks is attempting to lessen the growing gap between the demand for cybersecurity jobs and the supply of available ones by providing free educational resources and tools to increase digital literacy.

Just one of the resources Palo Alto Network offers is the Cyber A.C.E.S. programme, which teaches kids ages 5 to 15 about cybersecurity and how to stay safe online.

The business also engages in a number of philanthropic activities, to increase competency of cybersecurity in under-represented and underserved communities. It focuses on investments that provide educational enrichment, health services and that address social justice.

Planet: In addition to setting the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy, the business has set three Science-Based Targets (SBTs): 1.5°C-aligned for Scopes 1 and 2, and two Scope 3 targets that are across the entire value chain, and to cover over 90% of its greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, net zero will be achieved across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by fiscal 2040, by reducing emissions by 90% from a fiscal 2021 base year.

To continue driving a positive impact, Palo Alto Networks partners with a number of other organisations, including the World Economic Forum, The Climate Pledge and Ceres Policy Network, to name a few.

