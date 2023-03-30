Top 10: Industries with the Best Organisational Culture

These days, job satisfaction is more than just doing the role you love or fulfilling the position you were destined from birth. As normality is restored following COVID-19, businesses are now expected to do more for their employees. Those that do support their teams’ career progression, well-being, and stability, are seeing the best responses.

In these 10 industries, organisations are blessed with the happiest employees, which is due in part to the evolution of the environments they work in, but also the provisions given by their employers.

10. Marketing

The perfect balance of creativity, responsibility, and collaboration, marketing professionals are among the happiest employees—as can be expected. The work-from-home revolution has completely changed the game for the digital marketing executives in the world, but such satisfaction cannot be achieved with support from their organisations.

The support that marketing professionals provide their businesses is testament to how organisations are able to adapt to the changing employment landscape, enabling personnel for freedom and flexibility.

9. Engineering and Manufacturing

Navigating a fast-paced, growth-driven working environment is no easy task, yet professionals in the engineering and manufacturing industries have been presenting with exciting new challenges as a result of sustainability over the past few years.