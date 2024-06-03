How Thermo Fisher Scientific is Beating its Climate Targets

Biotech research company Thermo Fisher Scientific has “advanced its environmental sustainability roadmap” by achieving some significant gains in 2023, according to its annual CSR report.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2023, titled Healthier, Cleaner and Safer, shows progress in use of renewables, cutting Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions and reducing water use.

Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO, said: “Thermo Fisher is driven by a profound mission – to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

“We also understand our obligation goes beyond enabling our customers’ success and extends to making the world a better place by supporting our communities, being a good steward of our planet and creating a great work environment for our colleagues.

“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished so far and deeply grateful to our global team for their passion for fulfilling our mission and delivering on our commitments to society.”