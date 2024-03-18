Mobility for Future Generations:VW’s Sustainability Strategy

The VW Group comprises ten brands from five European countries: Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, SEAT, CUPRA, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche and Ducati.

Having now settled into the updated strategy New Auto – Mobility for generations to come that the company adopted in 2021, VW has released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The company’s focus looks to 2030, with alterations each year seeing 2023 prioritising financial robustness and planning, products, the China and North America regions, software, technologies, battery and charging, mobility solutions, sustainability, and capital markets.

“Sustainability is one of our top priorities,” says Daniela Cavallo, Chairwoman of the General and Group Works Council of Volkswagen AG.

“As a strategic field, we set ourselves clear goals and plans for sustainability – which are binding with clear responsibilities."