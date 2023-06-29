Neste, the world’s largest supplier of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Victor, Europe’s leading on-demand private jet company, is calling for commercial airlines to adopt SAF globally to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint.

As a known substitute for fossil fuels in aeroplanes, SAF has the potential to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional fuel, according to Neste. Neste has dedicated approximately ten years to developing this sustainable alternative and manufactures its MY Renewable Jet Fuel exclusively from 100% renewable waste and residue materials, such as waste animal fat and used cooking oil. The fuel contains an even mix of kerosene and SAF.

The two companies first started their partnership in June 2022, and have since reported great success, believing other airlines should consider replicating their working blueprint.

Since the partnership began, one in five of Victor’s customers have bought an average £965 (US$1219) of Neste MY SAF for their private jet charter bookings, saving an average of 1.5 tonnes of CO2 per booking. This equals approximately 30% of fossil fuels being voluntarily replaced by SAF per booking, demonstrating a significant number of flyers are taking responsibility for their carbon emissions.

“Our results so far verify the potential of voluntary contributions – including much-needed cash flow – for SAF investment and growth, without being so reliant on government policy,” Toby Edwards, Victor’s co-CEO says. “Either way, flights are going to get much more expensive, and we should be leveraging the spending power of passengers and corporates booking business travel to scale up SAF.”

Recognising the importance of voluntary contributions, Neste and Victor shares that the voluntary adoption of SAF is crucial to meet Net Zero objectives, particularly as it’s projected that only the UK will use only 10% of SAF by 2030, and Europe only 6%. The businesses assert that the voluntary market has the potential to make an immediate impact.

Victor and Neste are now urging commercial airlines and airline ticket websites to replicate their model, advocating the use of SAF as an option during the check-out process for all bookings.

