The Highlights from Sustainability LIVE New York 2024

Jim Andrew, CSO at PepsiCo, spoke at the event:

“Good for farmers. Good for the environment. Good for the food industry. Today at Sustainability Live New York, I was able to share how regenerative agriculture is helping to build climate resilience AND bring many other benefits for those in the food system. Thanks to Neil Perry for an enjoyable discussion on one of the most impactful changes we can make around how our crops and ingredients are grown.”

Neil Perry, Group Content Director at BizClik Media, hosted the event:

“Once again, it was a pleasure to host Sustainability Live New York, with a fantastic line-up of guests really showing their passion and expertise in the field of sustainability. What is always fascinating is how bringing professionals together from varying industries can demonstrate the value of collaboration across different sectors to aid the sustainability agenda.”

Attendees agree:

“Sustainability LIVE New York was very well produced. I appreciate the shorter lengths of the presentations – that makes it seem faster paced and easier to remain engaged in the virtual format.”

“All very useful and provided some insights that I will be developing - thanks!”

“Thank you for the thoughtful and careful arrangement. The emcee/moderator is very good at engaging.”

