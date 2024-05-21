Globe’s Top Firms: Why LGBTQ+ Inclusion is Good for Business

A report partnered by 36 of the world’s biggest companies sets out why LGBTQ+ inclusion is not just the right thing to do, but also much better for business.

The report, entitled Investor Guide to LGBTQ+ Inclusion: Enhancing Business Through LGBTQ+ Inclusive ESG Strategies, is sponsored by Deutsche Bank.

According to Open for Business, it “examines how the 290 largest American, British, German and Australian listed companies integrate LGBTQ+ inclusion within their ESG strategies and presents fresh data on the connections between inclusion and business performance”.

Fabrizio Campelli, Deutsche Bank’s Head of Corporate Bank and Investment Bank, writes: “Taking an inclusive approach to all perspectives and identities allows us to make better business decisions, attract and retain top talent and deepen our impact.

“We see this play out across our own company every day and this research underlines the importance of this approach, by demonstrating a strong connection between financial performance and LGBTQ+ inclusion.”