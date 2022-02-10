Why are Prada and Moncler adopting sustainability logos?

Leveraging consumer sustainability sentiment

While these brands are not the only ones making changes, sustainability already influences a large portion of the fashion industry as luxury brands come up with innovative ways to show consumers their products are ethically sourced. They already know they will receive high-quality products. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sustainable fashion industry experienced a slump, with its value decreasing to US$6.14bn in 2020 — from US$6.35bn the previous year.

But COVID-19 has all but hindered the growth of the market as more consumers began searching for ‘organic’, ‘second-hand’, and ‘vegan’ fashion products online. The 17% increase in searches for these terms suggested consumer demand is changing, which is why the sustainable fashion industry is expected to reach US$8.25bn by 2023.

Deloitte found 39% of consumers in the UK were buying fewer new items of clothing during the pandemic.

Another company that will accelerate the growth of sustainable luxury fashion is Kering, the owner of Gucci and Balenciaga, which announced its plans to become an eco-conscious fashion giant. Alongside Prada and Moncler, the company recognised the need for products to help the environment by initiating the Fashion Pact, and by working with Fashion for Good, the company hopes to achieve complete circularity.