Top 10: Women in Sustainability in APAC

Taken from our Top 100 Women In Sustainability list, these women are pioneering sustainability in the Asia–Pacific (APAC), an area that includes countries and territories in Australasia and East and Southeast Asia, and leading countries including China, Japan, India and Australia.

“BizClik and Sustainability Magazine continues to be proud to celebrate the successful women driving leadership and advocacy across their industries and organisations,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik Media and Sustainability Magazine.

10. Luanne Sieh at CIMB

Group Chief Sustainability Officer, CIMB

Location: Singapore

