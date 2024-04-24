Top 10: Women in Sustainability in APAC
Taken from our Top 100 Women In Sustainability list, these women are pioneering sustainability in the Asia–Pacific (APAC), an area that includes countries and territories in Australasia and East and Southeast Asia, and leading countries including China, Japan, India and Australia.
“BizClik and Sustainability Magazine continues to be proud to celebrate the successful women driving leadership and advocacy across their industries and organisations,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik Media and Sustainability Magazine.
10. Luanne Sieh at CIMB
Group Chief Sustainability Officer, CIMB
Location: Singapore
Luanne leads the Group Sustainability function at leading ASEAN universal bank CIMB, developing and implementing policies and initiatives across five pillars: Sustainable Action, Sustainable Business, CSR, Governance and Risk and Stakeholder Engagement and Advocacy. She joined the company a decade ago, having previously held positions at Maybank Investing Group, WTW and Southern Bank.
Luanne has studied at two of the most prestigious universities in the world, gaining a Masters in Engineering from the University of Cambridge and a Master of Liberal Arts in Sustainability from Harvard.
9. Aileen Tan
Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Singtel
Location: Singapore
Building her career at Singtel Group for the last 16 years, Aileen Tan is the current Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer. In her role, Aileen is responsible for the telecommunications company’s overall strategic people and sustainability agenda.
With more than 30 years of experience in various leadership roles spanning multiple industries and geographies, Aileen holds a Bachelor of Arts from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Science in Organisational Behaviour from the California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University, USA.
8. Siobhan Toohill
Chief Sustainability Officer, Westpac
Location: Australia
Having spent the last 20 years working in corporate sustainability, Siobhan Toohill is an influential leader in the field, helping businesses shape their approach to sustainability and take action on climate change and human rights.
Specialising in strategy, climate change, biodiversity, human rights, inclusion and diversity, and responsible sourcing, Siobhan is the Chief Sustainability Officer at Westpac, leading the company’s end-to-end strategy.
7. Alex Holt
Chief Sustainability Officer, Woolworths Group
Location: Australia
“This recognition is a testament to the work of our entire Group Sustainability team. The team, together with our partners, has brought to life our shared vision for sustainability and helped us make Australian and New Zealand families' everyday shopping more sustainable”
6. Caroline Fong
Deputy CEO / Chief Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer, Manulife
Location: Singapore
“I've always challenged the norm and believed that change is the only constant. To help investors decipher the ‘alphabet world’ of ESG, Manulife US REIT launched a week-long thought leadership conference for the investment community to raise their understanding of ESG. The event was a resounding success and propelled our ESG status in the Singapore market, drawing interest from investors both locally and overseas”
5. Susan Kenniston
Global Head and VP of Sustainability, Wipro
Location: India
Having worked in the technology industry for more than 30 years, Susan Kenniston’s specialities lie in building and delivering solutions, sustainability, strategy, data and analytics, supply chain and enterprise architecture.
Susan has become a thought leader and visionary in the field, dedicated to building, leading and delivering integrated sustainability solutions at the enterprise level across industries. In her role as Global Head and Vice President of Sustainability at Wipro, Susan has expanded and scaled up the global sustainability practice and launched Wipro’s integrated sustainability services business.
4. Charlotte Wolff-Bye
Chief Sustainability Officer, PETRONAS
Location: Malaysia
With a diverse career spanning nearly 30 years in telecommunications, energy and heavy industry, Charlotte Wolff-Bye has worked for the likes of NDF, Telefonica O2, Arcelor Mittal, Equinor and Statoil.
Specialising in climate and environmental governance, emissions reduction, strategy, human rights and CSR, Charlotte is a longstanding and active champion of corporate sustainability practices and Chief Sustainability Officer at PETRONAS.
3. Inhee Chung
VP of Corporate Sustainability Center, Samsung
Location: South Korea
With deep roots in sustainability, Inhee Chung has worked for many leading organisations advancing the movement, including Environmental Resources Management (ERM), GGGI, UN Environmental Programme and LG Chem.
Today, Inhee is Vice President of Corporate Sustainability at Samsung Electronics, where she specialises in stakeholder engagement and developing strategic partnerships to advance the company's climate action and circular economy agenda.
2. Yumi Otsuka
Chief Sustainability Officer, Toyota Motor Corporation
Location: Japan
Dedicating 31 years to Toyota Motor Company, Yumi Otsuka has been integral to the business. Her specialities within the automotive manufacturer include product planning, HR, business planning, revenue management, domestic sales and sustainability.
In her role as Senior Fellow and Chief Sustainability Officer, Yumi leads the company’s approach to sustainability through stakeholder engagement and ensuring sustainability is woven into the priorities of the corporate strategy.
1. Karen Westley
VP of Sustainability, Shell
Location: Malaysia
A senior leader in ESG and corporate sustainability in the energy sector, Karen Westley’s expertise lies in climate change, GHG management, ESG, social performance and investment, small business development and energy access.
Karen has been with global oil and gas company Shell for almost 20 years, holding positions integral to the company’s leadership team. Today she is Vice President of Sustainability, leading the company’s sustainability direction across its operations.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******